Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 923,477 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 923,477 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $61,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,065,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 106,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after buying an additional 72,945 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575,450 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,714.33. This trade represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,697.58. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,137 in the last 90 days. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 211.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

