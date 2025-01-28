Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $27.72 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,118,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,140.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,077.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $945.28. The company has a market cap of $234.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.40, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,165.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,071.00 to $1,432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,105.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

