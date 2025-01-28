Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,361 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Guess? worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 216.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 14.0% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.36 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

