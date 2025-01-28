Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,919,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in Netflix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 153,027 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $103,275,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $971.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $415.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $895.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $768.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

