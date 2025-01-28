Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,287,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,289 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.00% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $65,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 2,365,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 688,006 shares in the last quarter.

PSMJ opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.56.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

