Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,115,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 224,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.51.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $1,004,115.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at $545,516.60. This represents a 64.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 1,593 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,506. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,976 shares of company stock worth $3,151,512 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

