Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 80.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 66.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,675.36 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,028.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4,412.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,997.64.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

