Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 268.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,963 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 345,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 231,137 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 121,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 95,309 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 158,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 110,894 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 71,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

