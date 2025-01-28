Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,625.90. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

