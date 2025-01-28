Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,448 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

