Park Edge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,688. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

