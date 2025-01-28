Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $297.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $239.86 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.43.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.