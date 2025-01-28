Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

