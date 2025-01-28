Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 25,795 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 367.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,216 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 598.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,547,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 493.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after buying an additional 918,841 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7,466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 621,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

