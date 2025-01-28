Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,317 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 98,324 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

