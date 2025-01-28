Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 173.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,568 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $207.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $221.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

