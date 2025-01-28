Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $971.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $768.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

