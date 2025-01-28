Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JGRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

