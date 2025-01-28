Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,317,000 after buying an additional 118,128 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

