Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after buying an additional 490,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,937,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,927,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $131.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

