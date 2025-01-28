Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.11.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
