PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) VP Sells $43,000.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,587.24. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Moore Clark sold 125,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. 631,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,517. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

A number of research firms have commented on PED. D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on PEDEVCO from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

