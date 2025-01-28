Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) SVP Sells $44,623.14 in Stock

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $44,623.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,480.86. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gates Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,620.00.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Penguin Solutions stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35. Penguin Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.