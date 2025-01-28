PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $154.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

