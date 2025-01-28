PepsiCo (PEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $27,949,072.10 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.61 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
