Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,392 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,282,000 after acquiring an additional 533,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.70. The stock has a market cap of $499.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $443.75 and a 1 year high of $561.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

