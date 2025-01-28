Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 321.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,773 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

