Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Shares of WFC opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $259.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

