Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,046 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,274,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.39 and its 200 day moving average is $176.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $155.79 and a one year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

