Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

