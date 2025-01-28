PFG Investments LLC Acquires 9,272 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

