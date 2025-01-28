PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,964,281 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $573.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.21.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

