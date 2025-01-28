PFG Investments LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

FDL opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

