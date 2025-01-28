PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.16.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

