PFG Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after buying an additional 904,076 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 471,894 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
