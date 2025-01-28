PFG Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after buying an additional 904,076 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 471,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.