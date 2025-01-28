PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 71,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

CMCSA stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

