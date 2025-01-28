PFG Investments LLC Sells 10,289 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 300,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.