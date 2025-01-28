Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.24 and last traded at $88.24, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Pharma Mar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles for the use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA Interference segments.

