Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $32.80. Pinterest shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 1,282,125 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after purchasing an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,423,000 after purchasing an additional 460,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 278,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

