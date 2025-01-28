Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $132,908.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $132,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,107,195 shares in the company, valued at $25,117,764.40. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 51 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $607.41.

On Thursday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,637 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $78,582.08.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $1,189.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,769 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,317 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $63,591.32.

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,469 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $255,695.79.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $389,995.35.

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $144,155.25.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

MIO opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 377,242 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.