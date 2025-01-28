Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $132,908.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $132,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,107,195 shares in the company, valued at $25,117,764.40. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 51 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $607.41.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,637 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $78,582.08.
- On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $1,189.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,769 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,317 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $63,591.32.
- On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,469 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $255,695.79.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $389,995.35.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $144,155.25.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
MIO opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 377,242 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.
