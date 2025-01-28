Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Posts Earnings Results

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 34,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,208. The company has a market cap of $315.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Ponce Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

