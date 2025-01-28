Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Posts Earnings Results

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.15%.
Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 34,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,208. The company has a market cap of $315.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Ponce Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.43.
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
