Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47, Zacks reports. Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%.
Popular Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ BPOP opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21.
Popular Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Popular
Insider Transactions at Popular
In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,569.72. This trade represents a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
About Popular
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Popular
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Duolingo: An Unexpected Benefactor From the TikTok Ban
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Trump Index: 6 Companies Linked to Trump’s Cabinet Worth Watching
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.