Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.20%.
Preferred Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97.
Preferred Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
