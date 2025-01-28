Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Preferred Bank

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.