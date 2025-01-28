Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 28.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.2% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $513.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.86 and its 200 day moving average is $493.21. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

