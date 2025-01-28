Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,471 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,282 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,222 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,356,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,959,000 after purchasing an additional 240,463 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

