Prospect Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 4.5% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $214.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.