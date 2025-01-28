Prospect Financial Services LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $373.75 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.86, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

