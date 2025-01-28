Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,858 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 306,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 180.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

