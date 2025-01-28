Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,281 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,094,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,020,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after acquiring an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.