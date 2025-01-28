Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $303,209.58 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance
Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.75.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares
In related news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $320,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,459.59. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,093.60. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,144 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
